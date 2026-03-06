Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Brings Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord To The Black Series

Hasbro is preparing for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord with some brand new 6” The Black Series action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Star Wars: The Black Series figures for the upcoming Maul – Shadow Lord animated series.

Shadow Lord Maul figure features soft goods cloak, robotic legs, and his iconic double-bladed red lightsaber.

Maul’s story continues post-Clone Wars as he rebuilds his criminal empire in a galaxy ruled by the Empire.

Other figures in the Shadow Lord wave include Rook Kast, Devon Izara, and the Eleventh Brother in 6" scale.

A new animated Star Wars series is on the way with Maul – Shadow Lord, which takes place after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Before he came in contact with Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels, he stayed under the radar of the Empire to grow his criminal enterprise. It's unclear what motives Maul has or what he plans on doing in this new world, but it will be exciting to see. To prepare for the new undertaking, Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures.

One of which is the arrival of Shadow Lord Maul, who captures his new appearance from the upcoming Disney+ cartoon. Maul will have a new soft goods cloak, a newly sculpted body showing off his robotic legs, his signature red-and-black design, and, of course, his iconic red lightsaber. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for this new figure at $27.99, and he is releasing alongside other Shadow Lord figures with Rook Kast, Devon Izara, and the Eleventh Brother.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Shadow Lord Maul

"This Maul figure lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

This Maul figure is inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, bringing the character from the animated series into The Black Series collection.

Pose out Maul with two red Lightsabers, which can be combined into one double-bladed Lightsaber.

After the events of the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.

