Mattel Debuts New 6" Masters Of The Universe Vintage Beast Man

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with a new selection of collectibles from the world of Masters of the Universe like Beast Man

In the world of Masters of the Universe, Beast Man is one of the more recognizable and savage villains who serve the mighty Skeletor. Covered in orange fur and possessing immense strength, Beast Man is known for his ability to control wild creatures across Eternia. In many versions of the Masters of the Universe franchise, he often acts as Skeletor's brutal enforcer, who intimidates both hero and villain. The fury of Beast Man now lives on as Mattel has unveiled their newest Masters Of The Universe Masterverse Vintage Collection figure.

This new 7" scale of figures features iconic heroes and villains inspired by the original MOTU designs. Beast Man will feature his bright orange fur design, a blue loincloth, and red armor, with updated details and 30 points of articulation. He does not come with many accessories, but will feature a pair of extra hands and his signature whip. Pre-orders are not live, but they will be soon and are set to release in 2026. Be on the lookout for other new MOTU dropping alongside Beast Man with the 6" Chronicles Scare Glow or the 200x Samurai He-Man.

Masters Of The Universe Masterverse Beast Man (Vintage)

"These Masters of the Universe Vintage Collection action figures are designed at Masterverse 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation. These collectable heroes and villains with signature accessories are inspired by the original MOTU designs. Authentically designed and detailed, each figure comes beautifully packaged in a window box suitable for display. Each Masterverse Vintage Collection figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary."

Each Masterverse Vintage Collection action figure of Master of the Universe villains and heroes is designed at 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation and deluxe details.

Removable armor and body parts and extra swappable parts allow multiple poses with and without weapons for combat-ready play and display.

