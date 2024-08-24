Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, skybound, The Walking Dead

New Comic Book The Walking Dead Figures Coming Soon from DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with its newest releases spanning across plenty of fandoms including the legendary world of The Walking Dead

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys launches Series 2 of The Walking Dead action figures based on the comic series.

Negan figure includes swappable hands and signature bat Lucille, capturing his iconic villain status.

New Walker figures feature decaying details with interchangeable heads, limbs, and a hat.

The figures, priced at $29.99, are available for pre-order and set to ship out in June 2025.

Negan is one of the most infamous villains in Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead comic series from Skybound. This infamous villain made his debut in issue #100 and was a major part of the hit TV series that AMC adapted. As the ruthless leader of the Saviors, Negan has his own brutal methods of control for the zombie apocalypse. One of his more notorious acts was killing Glenn Rhee with his signature and brutal barbed-wire-covered baseball bat called Lucille. The Walking Dead comic and TV show have both ended, but Negan's story does continue in TWD: Dead City as he tackles the Big Apple.

Diamond Select Toys is bringing the world of The Walking Dead to life as they unveil Series 2 of their ongoing action figure line. This line captures the signature black and white design that the Skybound Entertainment comic is known for, and Diamond captures it quite nicely. Two figures are heading our way with Negan in all his terrifying glory with swappable hands and Lucille. The other figure is two Walkers that are decaying to perfection and will come with partial limbs, a hat, and swappable heads, which will help build your own horde. Each release is priced at $29.99; they are up for pre-order now and are all set to ship out in June 2025.

The Walking Dead (Comic Series 2) Deluxe Action Figure Set

"A Diamond Select Toys release! They are the Walking Dead! DST's line of Walking Dead action figures, based on the blockbuster comic book by Skybound Entertainment, continues with two new figures, Negan and a Walker! Painted in glorious black and white, Negan comes with his bat Lucille and the Walker comes with interchangeable heads, hat and partial limbs. Each comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

