New Diamond Marvel Gallery Skrull and Bishop Statues Coming

Diamond Select Toys dives into the colorful wolf of Marvel Comics as they reveal some brand new statues. Tow statues are on the way, starting with the return to the X-Mansion with a new X-Men statue. The X-Man out of time is back with Diamond's new Bishop statue that is limited to 3000 pieces and stands 12" tall. Based on his comic appearances, Bishop is load with detail and a great sculpt that will capture this legendary X-Men in his natural habitat. The Marvel Select Bishop is priced at $250, is set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are located here.

Diamond then takes comic fans to space as they reveal their newest extraterrestrial statue with the debut of the Skrull. This shape-shifting alien is ready to take the fight to the Avengers and your collection with this amazingly detailed statue. Standing 10" tall, this bad guy has his blaster ready to go and will be a nice addition to any cosmic collection. Pre-orders for the Marvel Gallery Comic Skrull are live right here for $49.99, with the invasion set to release in January 2022.

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC SKRULL PVC STATUE – The enemy is revealed in this all-new Gallery Diorama spotlighting one of Marvel's most insidious alien races – the Skrulls! Depicting a Skrull warrior, weapon at the ready, this shape-shifter stands approximately 10 inches tall atop an architectural base. Crafted in high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed and sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION X-MEN BISHOP STATUE – From a grim and distant future comes the X-Man out of time – Bishop! Formerly of Xavier's Security Enforcers, Bishop is now the latest statue in the Marvel Premier Collection. Wielding a blaster and gathering up a charge in his other hand, the energy-absorbing mutant stands approximately 12 inches tall. This comic-based statue is limited to only 3000 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra!"