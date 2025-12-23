Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, the little mermaid

Beast Kingdom Debuts New The Little Mermaid Master Craft Statue

Clear off your shelves as some brand new collectibles are here from Beast Kingdom like The Little Mermaid Master Craft statue

Beast Kingdom is ready to go Under the Sea as they debut a new Master Craft statue from Disney's The Little Mermaid. This piece captures Ariel atop some rocks while Sebastian stands beside her, showcasing her beauty and flowing red hair. The statue features high-precision 3D sculpting, bringing Ariel's bright colors, expressive face, and shimmering emerald tail to life with impressive realism. Each of these The Little Mermaid statues is hand-painted with a subtle shimmer finish to help enhance that underwater look.

The base is richly detailed, designed as a realistic seabed with sand, coral, and even a hidden treasure chest. Ariel and Sebastian are posed nicely here at 16.85" tall, and they are ready to begin her music practice or wild adventure. The Little Mermaid statue includes a numbered metal plaque and authenticity card, confirming its status as a limited edition of only 3,000 pieces worldwide. Serious Disney collectors will not want to miss out on owning this beauty, and pre-orders are already live for The Little Mermaid – Ariel & Sabastion at $286.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

MC-103 The Little Mermaid – Master Craft Ariel & Sebastian

"This Master Craft statue captures the classic scene from The Little Mermaid, with Ariel singing atop a coral reef and Sebastian by her side. High-precision 3D sculpting faithfully recreates her flowing red hair, layered tail scales, and expressive face, while Sebastian is brought to life with vibrant detail. The hand-painted finish gives her seashell top and emerald tail a beautiful shimmer, and the seabed base—complete with sand, corals, and a hidden treasure chest—adds rich storytelling depth."

Product Features:

High precision 3D sculpting

Hand painted shimmer finish

Detailed seabed base with hidden treasure chest

Ariel and Sebastian in classic The Little Mermaid film pose

Numbered metal plaque and authenticity card

Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide

