Dogpool Makes His Marvel Legends Debut with Deluxe Deadpool

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including a deluxe Deadpool & Dogpool

Article Summary Deadpool returns with a deluxe Marvel Legends figure inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine's opening scene.

The set features Dogpool's first Marvel Legends appearance, plus 17 unique accessories for display.

Accessories include Wolverine skeleton parts, bone nunchucks, Golden Desert Eagles, and Hulk hands.

Pre-order begins January 29, 2026, for $39.99, exclusively on Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2026 release.

Deadpool is back with a brand new deluxe Marvel Legends release, capturing his adventure from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. Like most Marvel Cinematic Universe figures, most of the first wave of figures are all based on the trailers. However, after the movie premieres, more figures start to arrive, like their newest wave of Marvel Legends, which features X-23, Blade, Cassandra Nova, and even Cowboypool. The fun does not stop there, though, as Hasbro is taking collectors back to the beginning of the film with a new Dogpool Deluxe release featuring some long-awaited accessories.

For starters, Deadpool will come with some equippable Wolverine body parts as he has dug up the grave of Logan. This will consist of attachable claws, a skull with a spine, and bone nunchucks. Hasbro was also sure to include Dogpool, as well as themed swappable hands like a Spider-Man thwip. Last, Deadpool will come with his Golden Desert Eagles from later in the film, as well as Hulk hands for some dirty talk and fighting. Pre-orders are set to arrive on January 29, 2026, for $39.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2026 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Deluxe Dogpool Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool and Dogpool action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearances in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. The Deadpool figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"The Dogpool figure is non-articulated, but still delightful. This Marvel action figure set comes with 17 accessories, including multiple sets of alternate hands (Hulk, what are you doing here!?) and some of Deadpool's favorite weapons. Also includes Wolverine skeleton piece accessories inspired by the iconic opening scene of the movie. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

