New Engineer Upgrade Cosmic Legions Upgrade Pack Revealed

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen

This accessory set includes two alternate head sculpts, a face plate, and a neck joint piece.

Parts are perfectly color-matched for Zeerian Spyre or Uularia Speer, but fit most Cosmic Legions figures.

Upgrade packs retail for $13.99 and are set for a Q3 2026 release, with pre-orders already live online.

Just when you thought you had seen enough, Four Horsemen Studios has revealed even more Character Packs. Cosmic Legions is a recent 6" sci-fi action figure line created by Four Horsemen, as they reach for the stars alongside their medieval Mythic Legions line. The figures are widely popular for their detailed sculpting, profound lore, and modular figure design. This leads into a nice set of accessory sets getting released to help customize and enhance your collection even further. Rather than a full action figure, the Engineer Upgrade gives you extra parts and accessories that let you build alternate looks or unique characters.

The Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Engineer Upgrade Pack includes two alternate head sculpts (a helmeted head and a long‑haired head), an alternate faceplate, and a neck joint piece. All paint‑matched to work with key Cosmic Legions figures like Zeerian Spyre or Uularia Speer, but will pair with other Cosmic and Mythic Legions releases as well. Add-on packs for action figures are odd, but they do help collectors and customizers add unique elements to their displays for only $13.99. Pre-orders for the Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Engineer Upgrade Kit are already live on Big Bad Toy Store with a Q3 2026 release.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Engineer Upgrade

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The Engineer Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 2 alternate heads, an alternate face plate and a neck piece joint! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures, they were specifically painted to work with the Zeerian Spyre or Uularia Speer figures."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions brand figures

Designed specifically to match the Zeerian Spyre or Uularia Speer Cosmic Legions figures

Box Contents

2 Alternate head sculpts Helmeted head Long hair style head

Face plate

Neck joint piece

