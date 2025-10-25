Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

New Fallout Securitrons Statue Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Step into the Wastelands with McFarlane Toys as they bring the world of Fallout to life with a new selection of collectibles

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals new Fallout Securitrons 6” statue ahead of Amazon Prime Season 2 release.

Limited to 7,200 pieces, this exclusive collectible features a rusted design and cowboy cartoon face.

Securitrons are iconic Fallout: New Vegas robots known for their combat abilities and expressive screens.

Includes an environmental base, mini poster, backdrop, secret bonus item, and is priced at $29.99.

New statues are on the way from McFarlane Toys as they prepare for the arrival of Season 2 of Fallout. The hit live-action Amazon Prime series has faithfully brought the hit Bethesda game to life, with a continuation of the ongoing story. The big tease at the end of the first season was the arrival in New Vegas, a fan-favorite game that will not be explored once again, and now on the TV screen. To get ready, McFarlane Toys has crafted up a new selection of posed 6" statues for Fallout, including the arrival of the Securitrons.

Securitrons are combat robots that were featured prominently in Fallout: New Vegas. It was manufactured before the Great War by RobCo Industries, and they serve as security and enforcement units throughout New Vegas. Their screens display some retro cartoon faces to show off their different emotions or personalities, which McFarlane Toys has nicely captured. Releasing as a Walmart and Amazon Exclusive, this Fallout Season 2 Securitron statue is limited to 7,200 pieces. He features a rusted design with a cowboy cartoon face and comes with a mini poster. Pre-orders are popping in and out of stock for $29.99 and have a November 2025 release date.

McFarlane Toys Fallout (Season 2) Statue – Securitrons

"Securitrons are heavily armed, monowheel security robots developed by RobCo and H&H Tools. Built with titanium alloy and advanced displays, they're resistant to small arms fire and capable of showing expressive facial animations. Designed for defense and control, they're a key force in maintaining order across the Fallout wasteland."

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale posed figure based on the Amazon MGM Studios original series FALLOUT

Accessories include an environmental base, mini poster and backdrop

Also includes secret bonus item

Collect all McFarlane Toys Fallout figures

