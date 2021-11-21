New Funko Soda on the Way with Lucky Charms, Venom, and More

Funko is preparing for a refreshing holiday as they announce a whole new slew of Soda Vinyl collectibles. Seven new cans are hitting shelves in February 2022, covering all sorts of iconic franchises. This time around, we are getting some more for Marvel Comics, Cereal Ad Icons, Godzilla vs. Kong, and even some new ones like an iconic chocolate factory owner, a telekinetic girl, and another Banana Splits member. This wave of Funko Soda vinyl will consist of:

Godzilla vs. Kong – Kong – Limited to 12,500 Pieces – Flocked Kong Chase

Marvel Comics – Venom – Limited to 15,000 Pieces – Open Mouthed Venom Chase

Stranger Things – Eleven – Limited to 12,500 Pieces – Winged Eleven Chase

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory – Willy Wonka – Limited to 10,000 Pieces – Golden Ticket Wonka Chase

Jay & Silent Bob – Jay – Limited to 8,500 Pieces – Jay with Glow Chase

Lucky Charms – Lucky Leprechaun – Limited to 14,500 Pieces – Lucky with Bowl Chase

Hanna Barbera: The Banana Splits – Fleegle – Limited to 8,500 Pieces – Flocked Fleegle Chase

The Soda series is just as popular as ever, with a limited release for each figure, with all of them getting chances at a Chase Variant. Some Chases are better than others, like Willy Wonka actually giving collectors the ability to pull their very own Golden Ticket. Venom and Lucky the Leprechaun are easily the hottest Funko Soda Vinyl figures in this release, so be sure to get them while you can. It does not look like the Soda line is dying any time soon, and it with a limited release each time, it is a great line out there that won't sit on shelves. All of these Funko Soda figures are set to release between February – March 2022, and can be found here, here, and here. Be sure to get them while you can!