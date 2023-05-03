New Harry Potter BrickHeadz Character 2-Packs Coming Soon from LEGO Dive back into the Wizard World of Harry Potter with some brand new 2-Pack BrickHeadz sets from from LEGO that are quite magical

Harry Potter has definitely been back in the news lately as HBO is reviving the beloved series for TV. However, you can never replace the legendary film series that Warner Brothers has already dished out. LEGO is back with even more sets for their BrickHeadz line with three special character 2-Packs. Up first is Harry Potter & Cho Chang in their Quidditch outfits which feature broomstick and Snitch accessories. We then return to the Goblet of Fire with Draco Malfoy and Cedric Diggory, who are also sporting their Quidditch attire. Lastly, some faithful Order of the Phoenix members are back with Kingsley Shacklebolt & Nymphadora Tonks that pop with character. Harry Potter fans will love adding these little guys to their wizarding collection at home or the office. Each Harry Potter BrickHeadz LEGO set Will be priced at $19.99 set for June 1, 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find Harry and Cho here, Draco and Cedric here, and Kingsley and Tonks here.

Harry Potter & Cho Chang

"Fans can relive epic Quidditch™ games as they build these LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Harry Potter™ & Cho Chang (40616) figures. With authentic details such as the Gryffindor™ and Ravenclaw™ house Quidditch uniforms, plus Golden Snitch™ and broomstick accessory elements, the buildable duo make a magical anytime LEGO gift for kids aged 10 and up and any Harry Potter collector."

Draco Malfoy & Cedric Diggory

"Spark memories of dramatic Quidditch™ games for Harry Potter™ fans with these LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Draco Malfoy™ & Cedric Diggory (40617) figures. The brick-built characters are dressed in the Slytherin™ and Hufflepuff™ house uniforms they wear for Quidditch games. An inspirational LEGO gift for kids aged 10 and up, the set includes a house cup and 2 broomstick accessory elements to complete a spellbinding display."

Kingsley Shacklebolt & Nymphadora Tonks

"Fans can relive Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ scenes as they build these colorful LEGO® Harry Potter™ Kingsley Shacklebolt™ & Nymphadora Tonks™ figures (40618). The look of these popular characters, from Nymphadora's bright pink hair to Kingsley's stylish headgear, is cleverly captured in LEGO BrickHeadz™ style. This LEGO set is suitable for ages 10 and up and makes a fun anytime gift for Harry Potter fans and collectors."