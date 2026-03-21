New Jokerized Batman Cowl 2-Pack Coming Soon from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys unveils Jokerized Batman Knightfall and Hush cowl replicas in a new 2-pack exclusive.
These 1:3 scale Batman cowls feature wild Joker-inspired colors, smiles, and signature playing card motifs.
Collector Con exclusive set includes two 7" display cowls with stands and themed boxes for Batman fans.
Available for $29.99 at Walmart, these Batman collectibles ship next week for eager DC Comics collectors.
McFarlane's "Jokerized" line is a fun and weird twist on DC characters, showing what they might look like if the Joker were to change them. These figures use bright colors like green and purple, along with creepy smiles and playing card designs. Instead of looking normal or comic-accurate, they're made to look wild and different. We have seen plenty of these releases with the DC Multiverse line, with twisted versions of Robin, Batgirl, Batman, and even the Joker himself. It now looks like Joker is extending his catalog by stepping into McFarlane Toys new 1:3 scale Batman Cowl Collection.
Releasing at Walmart Collector Con, this new Gold Label release features the Hush and Knightfall cowls getting that fresh, twisted Jokerized design. Both cowls are packed with eye-popping green, purple, white, and red hues that showcase the Clown Prince of Crime's impressive artistic skills. Both releases stand at 7" tall; they will come with a display stand, as well as a Jokerized box. These are fun retailer-exclusive releases for Batman and Joker fans to collect, and maybe more will be on the way. The DC Direct Batman Knightfall and Hush (Jokerized) Gold Label 2 Pack 1:3 Scale Cowl Replicas is priced at $29.99. They are already available for purchase on Walmart and will arrive next week.
Credit: McFarlane Toys
Credit: McFarlane Toys
DC Direct Batman Knightfall and Hush (Jokerized) 2- Pack
"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"
Credit: McFarlane Toys
Credit: McFarlane Toys
Credit: McFarlane Toys
Credit: McFarlane Toys
1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICAS
Stands approximately 7″ tall
Featured in jokerized deco, in an exclusive designer box
Includes display stands
Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls