Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

New Jurassic Park: The Lost World Velociraptors Arrives from Mattel

Take a walk 65 million years ago with a new set of dinosaur collectibles from the Jurassic Park franchise from Mattel

Article Summary Mattel releases a new Hammond Collection Velociraptor Tiger from The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

This figure features movie-accurate tiger-striped coloring and lifelike detailing for collectors.

Highly poseable with 13 points of articulation, including a wired tail and posable jaw.

Available now at Target, with more Jurassic Park dinosaurs like Trodon and Spinosaurus coming soon.

In The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the velociraptors returned to the big screen with some new striking designs. These tiger-striped raptors are Isla Sorna variants that boasted a more ferocious coloration with an orange-and-black striping. These velociraptors are sleeker, faster, and far more aggressive, and they pursue Ian Malcom and his group at the end of the film. Now Jurassic Park collectors can add to their raptor army as Mattel unveils its latest Hammond Collection dinosaur. The Lost World: Tiger Velociraptor is here, and they are looking for their next snack with yet another impressive release.

Standing 3.7" tall and measuring 8.3" long, this dinosaur has 13 points of articulation and a wired tail. These 3 3/4" velociraptors are second to none and a worthy addition to Mattel's Jurassic Park Hammond Collection. Collectors can add this dinosaur to their collection right now as they are starting to hit Target Stores right now as well as online. Be on the lookout for some of the other legacy dinosaurs that are also dropping soon, like the Trodon from the Evolution video game and the infamous Spinosaurus.

Jurassic World Hammond Pack Dino – Velociraptor Tiger

"This Velociraptor 'Tiger' dinosaur action figure expands the Hammond Collection with this popular and distinctive-looking dinosaur from Jurassic Park: The Lost World. The movie-authentic design includes 13 points of articulation, including the jaw, and life-like details like red glass eyes and a posable tail. Jurassic World collectors 8 years and older will want to add this distinctive 8.3-inch long dinosaur to their collection."

Island attackers! With distinct and dramatic coloring, the Velociraptor can leap into action with unique attack abilities, but the humans are able to make a daring escape.

Posable, movie-accurate design! The detailed figure of the Tiger Atrociraptor includes life-like details like glass eyes and movable jaw. Its 13 points of articulation provide great posing possibilities.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!