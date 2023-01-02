New Kid-Friendly Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Sets Hit LEGO

LEGO wants to help Marvel fans introduce their kids to some new superhero adventures with Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Three brand new kid-friendly sets have been revealed, marked at ages 4 and up. Each of these Spider-Man sets features more pre-built pieces with some fun "learn to build" options to start building up skills as future master builders. All of these sets are packed with detail, mini-figures, detail, and will be an excellent way to introduce kids to LEGO and Spider-Man. These sets included the Spidey Car vs. Doc Ock, Team Spidey's Headquarters, and Green Goblin's Lighthouse. Prices vary between $9.99, $34.99, and $49.99, with each set getting bigger and bigger. LEGO is doing great with these kid-friendly sets, and we can expect more to arrive in the future. All of these brand new Spidey and his Amazing Friends +4 and up sets are expected for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live, but all of the upcoming and current Amazing Friends sets can be found here and seen below.

Spider-Man's Car and Doc Ock

"A diamond theft kick-starts the action and leads kids into endless imaginative adventures. The set includes 2 minifigures – Spidey and Doc Ock – plus Spidey's car, which features 2 glow-in-the-dark web elements. A special Starter Brick car chassis encourages youngsters to build Spidey's car "by myself". Simple instructions are provided in the form of a colorful, picture-story guide and, for added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

Team Spidey at Green Goblin's Lighthouse

"The set includes 4 minifigures – Miles Morales, Ghosty, Sandman and Green Goblin – plus a buildable pirate shipwreck, a railway to transport stolen treasure, a cave that doubles as a jail, the lighthouse headquarters of Green Goblin and numerous accessories. A Starter Brick wall element gives youngsters the confidence to build and reconfigure the set. Simple instructions are provided in the form of a colorful picture-story guide and, for added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

Team Spidey's Mobile Headquarters

"The set includes 5 minifigures – Spidey, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Black Panther and Rhino – plus a buildable headquarters for Spidey and the team. The mobile HQ has an opening cockpit and rear door, where a roadster and an ATV can enter and exit. Rhino comes with an egg-firing blaster. His target is a grocery store, which contains plentyof ammunition for a food fight. Accessories include web elements and street furniture, while a 2-brick chassis and a picture-story guide give kids the confidence to assemble the set. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."