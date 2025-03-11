Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth, lego

New LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Brick-Built Mosasaurus Arrives

LEGO is ready to take a bite out of your dinosaur collection as they debut brand new Jurassic World Rebirth set

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth has already arrived, offering dino fans a glimpse into the next chapter of the iconic franchise. Set five years after the events of the last film, Jurassic World: Dominion, Zora Bennett, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, is leading a covert mission alongside paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). Their objective is to extract DNA from three colossal dinosaur species that can all be found on one island, but this is easier said than done. LEGO is bringing some of these new dinosaur adventures to life with some new sets, like the Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission set that comes in at 858 pieces.

This prehistoric set will feature a buildable Mosasaurus that measures 16.5" long and has articulated elements. Two Jurassic World: Rebirth minifigures are included with LeClerc and Atwater, along with a boat and syringes to get the job done. This dinosaur mission might be more than they bargained for, and the Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission set is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are already live for this new Jurassic World: Rebirth set, which will be released in June 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission

Endless adventures are out there for action-loving kids and fans aged 9 and up in this Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission (76974) building set. After building the LEGO® Jurassic World toy dinosaur set, kids can play with or display the fully articulated Mosasaurus toy figure, with movable fins, tail and opening jaw, plus LeClerc and Atwater minifigures. The cool gift for kids, boys and girls ramps up the action with a toy boat vehicle and small story starter elements, including a syringe case and 5 sample syringes."

"The adventure toy also has 2 small ocean reef builds, one for the boat and one for the sea dinosaur. After play, the set can be displayed using the reefs as stands. This imagination toy works with others in the LEGO Jurassic World set range (sold separately), inviting dinosaur fans to be part of a fun trend. Set contains 858 pieces."

