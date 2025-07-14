Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New LEGO Star Wars Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT Coming Soon

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like the iconic Separatist MTT

LEGO unveils the Star Wars Separatist MTT set inspired by the Battle of Felucia from Revenge of the Sith

New set includes 976 pieces, 6 Battle Droids, 3 Commando Droids, Aayla Secura, and Commander Bly minifigures

Features detailed droid deployment rack, cockpit, stud shooters, and hidden wheels for smooth movement

Set launches August 1, 2025, for $159.99, showcasing accurate grey and blue Felucia camo design

The MTT (Multi-Troop Transport) is a massive ground vehicle that was used by the Trade Federation during the prequel era of Star Wars. It was most notably seen in The Phantom Menace during the iconic Battle of Naboo. It was designed as a bulk troop deployment vehicle, with the MTT being heavily armored and carrying a deployable rack system capable of holding up to 112 B1 Battle Droids. Its rounded shape and forward-facing shell open mechanically to unleash rows of droids, making it an iconic symbol of Separatist power. This symbol can now be brought home and built as LEGO debuts their latest Star Wars set that comes in at 976 pieces.

Change the tide of battle with this bad boy that measures 11.5" long, 5" wide, and features 6 Battle Droids. The fun does not end there, as minifigures for Jedi Aayla Secura, Clone Commander Bly, and three Commando Droids are also included. LEGO fully decked out this MTT with a cockpit, stud shooters, interior details, and a deployable droid rack. Unlike the Battle of Naboo designs, this one is inspired by Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and the Battle of Felicia, giving it a grey and blue deco to blend with the environment. Pre-orders for the Separatist MTT are not live but set for August 1, 2025, and will be released for $159.99.

LEGO Star Wars – Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT

"This buildable Star Wars™ vehicle has lots of authentic details to inspire creative play, including a droid deployment rack that pushes out through the front hatch at the turn of a knob. The MTT also has fold-up side panels for easy access to the detailed interior, a pilot cockpit, a STAP speeder stowed in the rear compartment, 2 stud shooters and hidden wheels for smooth movement across flat surfaces."

LEGO® Star Wars™ characters – Commander Bly and Aayla Secura LEGO minifigures, 3 Commando Droid LEGO figures, a Pilot Battle Droid and 6 Battle Droid LEGO figures with accessories

Authentic details – Turn the knob on top of the MTT to activate the droid deployment rack, pushing it out from the front hatch,then unclip the Battle Droids from the rack

