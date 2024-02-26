Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, game of thrones, Gargoyles, The Lord of the Rings

New Lord of the Rings and Games of Thrones Statues Arrive from DST

Diamond Select Toys is back as they debut their newest selection of statues from around pop culture like Lord of the Rings

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys releases new Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and Gargoyles statues.

Legolas statue captures the iconic archer in action with fine Middle-earth inspired details.

Daenerys Targaryen statue features her three dragons, showcasing her power and grace.

Goliath from Gargoyles available as a limited edition, reflecting nostalgia and heroism.

Get ready to embark on an enchanting journey as Diamond Select Toys unveils a brand-new set of statues. Delving into realms of magic and myth, ionic franchises are coming to life like Legolas, the agile and skilled elven archer from The Lord of the Rings. Featuring his bow drawn and poised for action, this finely crafted Gallery statue captures Legolas' grace and prowess in battle with impressive detail that draws right from Middle-earth. Diamond then travels to Westeros with Daenerys Targaryen, as the one and only Mother of Dragons from the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones returns. Relive Daenery's rise to power with her three majestic dragons by her side, with a statue that is packed with beauty, power, and grace all in one.

Rounding out the trio is Goliath from Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. As one of the last surviving gargoyles, Goliath cuts a striking figure with his imposing presence for this intricately sculpted statue showing his wings dropped around him. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, this exclusive release adds a touch of nostalgia for fans of the beloved '90s show, capturing the power of this nighttime hero. From the epic landscapes of Middle-earth to the realms of Westeros and beyond, these new DST statues are perfect for any fan growing their collection. Pre-orders are already live with Games of Thrones Daenerys and The Lord of the Rings Legolas at $80. Goliath, on the other hand, comes in at $200, with all three set for a Q4 2024 release.

Lord of the Rings Legolas Gallery Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The Fellowship's resident archer and intrepid elf is now the latest Gallery Diorama from DST! With his deadly bow drawn, Legolas stands approximately 10 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Made from high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Gargoyles Premiere Goliath Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! He hunts by night! The leader of the Gargoyles, Goliath, stands with his wings folded atop a castle turret base in this all-new 1/7 scale statue from DST! Measuring approximately 14 inches tall, this resin statue of the medieval hero at attention is limited to only 2,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! All hail the Mother of Dragons! Daenerys Targaryen stands, surrounded by her three young dragons, in this new Gallery Diorama based on the hit TV series Game of Thrones! Measuring approximately 9.5 inches tall and made of high-quality PVC, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

