New Master of the Universe: Origins Deluxe Figures Arrive from Mattel Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

We have been slowly covering all of the new Masters of the Universe collectibles that Mattel has dished out. The 7" Masterverse line has some pretty impressive releases, but that was not all. The believed Masters of the Universe: Origins collection is also getting some brand new releases. These figures take the classic Mattel creation and modify it with better articulation, but keep them packed with nostalgia with detail and packaging. It looks like even some deluxe figures are also on the way with Deluxe Dragon Blaster Skeletor and Snake Face!

Bring your childhood home like never before with the return of these classic Masters of the Universe villain. Skeletor had plenty of variants and releases back in the day, including this version with the Dragon Blaster attachment, new armor, and lock & chain accessory. On top of that, Snake Face is here with swappable heads, shield, and a sweet snake scepter. Mattel continues to give Masters of the Universe fans a blast from the past with these releases. Both deluxe figures are priced at $23.99, are set for July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here for Skeletor and here for Snake Face.

Your MOTU: Origins Collection Goes Deluxe with Mattel

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

"The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."