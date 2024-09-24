Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, godzilla

New Mechagodzilla (1974) Godzilla Legends in 3D Bust Revealed

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled a brand new set of collectibles statues including Mechagodzilla (1974) Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a new Mechagodzilla (1974) Legends in 3-Dimensions bust, full of intricate details.

Original Mechagodzilla from 1974's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla makes an iconic appearance in the collectible statue.

The 9-inch resin bust features detailed sculpting, hidden details, and is limited to only 1000 pieces.

Priced at $200, the bust is set for a Q2 2025 release, with pre-orders now live on Gentle Giant's website.

Mechagodzilla made its grand debut back in the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. This film marked the arrival of one of the franchise's most iconic and formidable adversaries in the King of the Monsters franchise, besides King Ghirdorah and Mothra, that is. Created by Jun Fukuda, this mechanical monster was designed a little differently than what modern fans saw in the modern Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse franchise. This monstrosity was invented by the Black Hole Planet 3 Aliens, an advanced extraterrestrial race that is seeking to conquer Earth, of course.

The robo-kaiju was initially disguised as Godzilla using a synthetic outer layer, having him create chaos and havoc, as humans would blame Godzilla for the disasters. However, its true robotic form would be revealed, showcasing its sleek metallic armor and a vast array of deadly weaponry. Gentle Giant Ltd. is now capturing this robot with their latest Godzilla 3D Legends bust, and it stands 9" tall. The bust is packed with details and even features a hidden Black Hole Planet 3 alien on the back of the base, which is a nice feature. Priced at $200, Gentle Giant has Mechagodzilla set to release in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

Godzilla – Mechagodzilla (1974) Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Mechagodzilla is a legend among kaiju fans, and now he's a Legend in 3-D! The mechanized monster, one of Godzilla's greatest foes, is now a 9-inch resin bust, with head and shoulders seated atop a tiny representation of his mountaintop control center."

"Plus, turn the bust around to reveal a portrait of his and Godzilla's common enemy, King Caesar! This bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to only 1000 pieces. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

