New Nightmare Before Christmas Figure Drop From Diamond This Week

Diamond Select Toys has revealed that their The Nightmare Before Christmas Series 10 figures will be hitting local comic shops this week. There are four packs in total getting released, starting with Mr. Hyde with Corpse Dad, Corpse Mom with Duck Gift, and Mrs. Claus with a Choir Elf. Each of these is loaded with that classic Tim Burton animated detail as well as some fun accessories. The fun doesn't t end there as Diamond Select also has their exclusive Halloween Town Creature with Cyclops 2-pack. Each character is designed just like their film's depiction giving Disney fans a truly horrific collection to build up their own Halloween Town collection. Each Diamond Select Series 10 figure 2-pack will be priced at $29.99 and can be found locally this week. Pre-orders for this wave are still online so be sure to get them here if no local shops are around you. This is Halloween; this is Halloween.

"Nightmare Before Christmas Select Series 10 Action Figure Asst. – A Diamond Select Toys release! This is Halloween! Some of Halloween Town's creepiest citizens come out of the woodwork for this series of Nightmare Before Christmas Select action figures! Mr. Hyde with Corpse Dad, Corpse Mom with Duck Gift, and Mrs. Claus with Choir Elf each feature multiple points of articulation and include various scary and/or festive accessories. They each come packaged in Select action figure packaging, with side panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Cortes Studios. (Asst. #FEB211929, SRP: $29.99/ea.)"

"Nightmare Before Christmas Select PX Creature and Cyclops Action Figures – A Diamond Select Toys release! The Creature is unleashed! The long-awaited Creature Under the Stairs from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is finally here, as a special Previews-exclusive Select action figure! Plus, the Creature comes with his fellow Halloween Town resident, the Cyclops! Each figure features detailed sculpting and paint applications, as well as multiple points of articulation and both come packaged in Select packaging. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Cortes Studios. (Item #FEB211930, SRP: $29.99)."