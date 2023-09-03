Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Retro DC Comics Super Powers Figures Debut from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is keeping the retro inspired DC Super Powers line alive with some new and iconic DC Comics members

New adventures await as McFarlane Toys is back with another wave of their DC Comics Super Powers line. This line continues to be packed with a nostalgic nod to the past but with a fresh and modern twist. New figures from DC Comics Rebirth have arrived as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of heroic figures on the way. We have already seen Peacemaker arrive with a very special 3-pack as well as Batman with some new suits and vehicles to save Gotham. However, the Justice League has some new arrivals and new recruits with this new wave. Superman is flying on in with a new Reborn suit; Wally West is taking up the mantle as The Flash, Nightwing is suiting up in his Batman: Knightfall suit and Tim Drake is back as Robin. Each figure has fabric capes, articulation, and that classic DC Super Powers packing. All are priced at $9.99 each and are set for an October 2023 release, with pre-orders being already live right here.

"Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, The MAN OF STEEL fights a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figures with articulation.

SUPERMAN is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

"His name is Wally West. He is the Fastest Man Alive. From Kid Flash to The Flash, Wally has lived one of the strangest lives of any speedster, traversing multiple plains of existence just to find his way back home."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figures with articulation.

THE FLASH is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

"After leaving GOTHAM CITY to team up with other young heroes, DICK GRAYSON became NIGHTWING, determined to step out of BATMAN'S shadow."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figures with articulation.

NIGHTWING is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

"TIM DRAKE possesses detective skills comparable to those of his mentor BATMAN, though his heart may be his greatest weapon."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figures with articulation.

ROBIN is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

