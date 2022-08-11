New Retro Playmates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Bundle Debuts

Playmates are at it again with yet another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles retro bundle set. This time it is the return of the villains that is based on the hit 1980s animated series. The Cohort Collections arrived with four-figure all in their retro glory with classic molds and on retro card backs as well. His set will include a Foot Soldier, Mutangen Man, Leatherhead with Wingnut, and Screwloose. All four of these figures are loaded up together in one nice box set featuring some sweet artwork as they take to the street in style. This set features some very iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villains, and this will be must own set for any ninja collector.

I personally love these reissue Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sets, as I never had these figures as a kid. It is pretty easy to get your hands on some of these loose, but you can just forget on some mint packaging unless you have the cash. So these are perfect way to showcase the older figures by bringing your collection a full circle with "new" mint on card with your loose vintage TMNT figures. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Cohort Collection 4-Pack is priced at $50 and can be purchased right now here.

"Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure bundle pack featuring four iconic characters based on the hit 1980's animated TV Series. The action figures come packed out in a highly collectible Footmobile illustrated closed box package."

Set includes classic Foot Soldier, Mutangen Man, Leatherhead and Wingnut and Screwloose.

Each figure comes packed out in it's original looking blister card package with classic TMNT branding.

Each figure stands between 4" and 5" and is fully poseable.

Each figure comes with their iconic accessories

Each blister carded package will be packed inside the illustrated Footmobile illustrated closed box.