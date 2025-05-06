Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spawn

New Spawn: The Dark Ages Bloodaxe with Horse Arrives from McFarlane

The Spawn universe is getting bigger at McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new The Dark Ages 2-Pack with Bloodaxe

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Spawn: The Dark Ages Bloodaxe with Horse Gold Label 2-Pack collectible set.

Bloodaxe is a Hellspawn Viking warrior from the Spawn universe, resurrected for vengeance.

The set features a detailed 7-inch Bloodaxe figure, horse with fiery sculpt, and an axe accessory.

GameStop exclusive pre-orders are live now, with the set priced at $69.99 and shipping May 2026.

Spawn: The Bloodaxe is a fascinating spin-off from Todd McFarlane's iconic Spawn universe, introducing a brutal new Hellspawn set in the Viking era. First appearing in the late 1990s, Bloodaxe was a Norse warrior named Nordok who was betrayed and murdered during a fierce battle, only to be resurrected by the forces of Hell as a Hellspawn. Wielding a cursed, bloodthirsty axe and clad in medieval armor, Bloodaxe carved his vengeance across a dark, unforgiving landscape. The Spawn Universe now continues to come to action figure form as McFarlane Toys unveils their new Bloodaxe with Horse Gold Label 2-Pack set.

Bloodaxe is nicely sculpted with a wicked design, and he features fabric elements and comes with an axe accessory. The horse, on the other hand, is a real treat, with a fun sculpt with fiery hair and almost skeletal deco on the outside. Spawn collectors will also get a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible with the figure set, which is priced at $69.99. Bloodaxe will ride into battle at the end of May 2026, and pre-orders are already live as it is a GameStop Exclusive. Be on the lookout for the Bloodaxe with Horse (Spawn: The Dark Ages) Autograph Series as well, which gives collectors a new deco for Bloodaxe and his trusty steed.

Bloodaxe with Horse (Spawn: The Dark Ages) Gold Label 2-Pack

"Spawn the Bloodaxe, formerly known as Erik the Bloodaxe when he was human, was transformed into something else entirely by the mystical forces of darkness."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and horse based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN: THE DARK AGES comic books

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Includes 7″ scale figure, horse, axe, and display base

Featured in SPAWN™- themed packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

