Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

New Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Plo Koon Statue Coming Soon

Gentle Giant Ltd. is returning to a galaxy far far away once again as they debut their latest set of Star Wars collectible statues

Article Summary New 11-inch Plo Koon statue from Attack of the Clones by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Limited edition collectible with only 1000 pieces available for pre-order.

Features detailed design of Jedi Master Plo Koon with his blue lightsaber.

Includes full-color box and numbered certificate of authenticity for collectors.

Plo Koon is a Kel Dor Jedi Master from the Star Wars universe who was introduced in The Phantom Menace. The legendary Jedi was also featured in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, but it was in The Clone Wars animated series that the character was really showcased. Plo Koon is known for his wisdom, combat prowess, and distinctive appearance which featured a unique mask and goggles, which are necessary for his survival in oxygen-rich environments. As a respected member of the Jedi High Council, this Jedi also leads his own team with the Wolf Pack Clone Troopers into the battlefront, with strategy and skill. Now, Gentle Giant Ltd. is bringing back this legendary Kel Dor warrior to life with a new Star Wars Premium Statue.

Plo Koon continues to make an impact on the Star Wars universe, even after his untimely death after Order 66. He was recently in Tales of the Jedi, as he was the one who brought Ahsoka Tano to the Jedi Temple and was even the secret character that was used to fool The Mandalorian Season 2 finale leaks. Coming in at 11-inch, this statue captures Plo Koon from Attack of the Clones as the war has begun, capturing a heroic pose, armor, and blue lightsaber. Star Wars fans will want to act fast with this release as he is limited to only 1000 pieces! Pre-orders are already live at Local Comic Book Stores and online with Gentle Giant Ltd. for $175 with a Q1 2025 release.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – Plo Koon Premier Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The wise Jedi returns! The force-wielding Kel Dor who first brought Ahsoka Tano to the Jedi Order, Plo Koon's legacy as a brave and level-headed Jedi lives on. This 11-inch, approximately 1/7 scale statue is made of high-quality resin, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!