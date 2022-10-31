New Star Wars Comic Series Figure Debuts with Scar Trooper Mic

The MCM London Comic Con was filled with plenty of sweet new The Black Series reveals from Hasbro. There was a nice set of comic-inspired figures heading our way with plenty of heavy hitters. One of the final reveals comes to us from Marvel Comics' newest Star Wars run with the introduction of Task Force 99. Task Force 99 is an elite squad of Stormtroopers, each with a specific skill, making them a threat to any Rebel faction. Their leader, Sergeant Kreel has already joined The Black Series, and now a new member of the team has arrived with Scar Trooper Mic.

This Tech Expert is ready to crash the system and take the fight to the Rebels with his nicely sculpted figure. Elite Troopers like this are just simply modified Stormtroopers figures, but they are packed with character. Scar Trooper Mic will come in new window-less packaging, showing off a new packing design for the Star Wars comic-inspired Black Series line. Mic is set for a Spring 2023 release and is priced at $27.99. All of the MCM London Comic Con comic-inspired Star Wars figures are Fan Channel exclusives and are set to go up for pre-order tomorrow (November 1, 2022) here.

Task Force 99 Comes to Star Wars: The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCAR TROOPER MIC – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/ Available: Spring 2023). SCAR Trooper Mic is part of a Special Commando Advanced Recon team called Scar Squadron. Also known as Task Force 99, this tight-knit group is accustomed to operating on its own in the most hostile environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale SCAR TROOPER MIC figure, inspired by the character's appearance throughout STAR WARS comic books. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 comics-inspired accessories."