New Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Vizam Arrives from Sideshow

Sideshow Collectibles continues their growing Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 collection with the debut of Vizam

Article Summary Vizam, the Kadas’sa’Nikto guard from Return of the Jedi, joins Sideshow's Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 line.

This highly detailed collectible figure features tailored desert clothing and a screen-accurate reptilian head.

Vizam comes with swappable hands, a blaster accessory, and pairs perfectly with other Jabba’s palace figures.

Pre-orders are live for $275, with Vizam set for release in November 2026 from Sideshow Collectibles.

Vizam is a background alien character seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He is a member of the alien species known as the Kadas'sa'Nikto and is another one of the guards in the court of Jabba the Hutt. Vizam is recognizable by his tall, reptilian appearance and desert-themed costume, and he easily helps expand the group of aliens that populate Jabba's palace. These background characters have helped make the Star Wars universe feel larger and more alive, and Sideshow Collectibles is bringing them to life.

Vizam is the newest Star Wars: Scum & Villainy 1/6 scale figure to arrive, faithfully brought to life right off the screen. This alien will feature tailored fabric clothes, a sculpted head with a hat, and a nice set of swappable hands. Sideshow was sure to also include a blaster for Vizam, and he will pair perfectly with some of the other 1/6 scale Scum & Villainy figures, like faithfully brought to life right off the Rook, Klaatu, and Wooof. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $275, with a November 2026 release date.

Sideshow Collectibles – Star Wars Scum & Villainy Vizam

"Vizam is a red Nikto, or Kajain'sa'Nikto, a humanoid species from the planet Kitan. His scaly skin, horns, and facial spikes lend him an intimidating appearance. Found in Jabba the Hutt's employ, Vizam works as a gunner on the sail barge alongside fellow criminals. He demonstrates his confidence and fighting capabilities against Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker on Tatooine."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears tailored fabric clothing accurate to his on-screen ensemble. His outfit consists of layered blue and tan shirts, brown trousers, brown armor, a yellow vest, and a protective hat worn in harsh desert climates. The Vizam™ Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure also comes with two relaxed hands as well as one gripping hand for the blaster accessory."

