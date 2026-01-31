Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: 1000 toys, halo, master chief

Exclusive Big Bad Toys Store Halo RE:EDIT Master Chief Revealed

A new Halo RE:EDIT Master Chief (Mjolnir Mark V) 1/12 Scale Action Figure is on the way as a BBTS Exclusive with Bonus

Article Summary Celebrate Halo: Combat Evolved’s 25th anniversary with an exclusive Master Chief action figure release.

BBTS exclusive 1/12 scale figure features die-cast parts, updated Mark V armor, and iconic Halo weapons.

Includes exclusive M45 Tactical Shotgun accessory not available with previous versions of the figure.

Pre-orders are open for $159.99 with a targeted release date of September 2026 from Big Bad Toy Store.

Halo: Combat Evolved is a legendary first-person shooter developed by Bungie in 2001 for the original Xbox. It was the game that launched the Halo franchise into its legendary status, allowing gamers to step into the armor of Master Chief. This genetically enhanced super-soldier, alongside his AI companion Cortana, battles their way through the alien horde known as the Covenant on a mysterious ring-shaped world called Halo. To help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, Big Bad Toy Store is getting an exclusive 1/12 Master Chief figure from 1000Toys.

The Halo RE:EDIT Master Chief showcases him in his signature Mjolnir Mark V and will feature both plastic and die‑cast parts. The figure will feature updated armor colors to better match the original game look and will come with a nice selection of accessories. This will include multiple iconic Halo weapons, such as the MA5B Assault Rifle, M6D pistols, the Covenant Energy Sword, and swappable hands. As this is a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive, a bonus M45 Tactical Shotgun will be included with this figure. Pre-orders are already live on BBTS for $159.99, with an expected September 2026 release date.

Halo RE:EDIT Master Chief (Mjolnir Mark V) BBTS Exclusive

"Celebrate 25 years of Halo: Combat Evolved with the reintroduction of the fully articulated Master Chief action figure in the iconic MJOLNIR MARK V armor! The Master Chief coloring has been revised to produce a look closer to the armor portrayed in the original game released 25 years ago – while the package includes all pieces from the figure's initial release in 2020."

"Made with ABS plastic and diecast parts, the product achieves a balance between sharp detail and feel of weight. The armor's design has been modified by Japanese mechanical designer IZUMOJUKI, adding mechanical details to create a captivating and realistic Master Chief while staying true to the concept of the design from the original game. Accessories include the MA5B Assault Rifle, the M6D Pistol, a Covenant Energy Sword and a variety of hand parts."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!