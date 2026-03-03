Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios

Disney's Villains Maleficent & Dragon Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

A new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues are coming soon from Iron Studios including Disney's Maleficent and her Dragon Form

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a stunning 1/10 scale statue featuring Disney's Maleficent and her dragon form.

The statue captures Maleficent's transformation from sorceress to dragon, complete with green flames.

Painstaking hand-painted details and elegant shading evoke the classic Sleeping Beauty animation style.

Pre-orders are open for $699.99, with this collector's piece set to release in December 2026.

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of gorgeous 1/10 Art Scale statues, including a new release from Disney. Get ready to bow before pure power as they capture the horrifying beauty of Maleficent from the world of Sleeping Beauty. In the film, Maleficent curses the infant princess Aurora because of the disrespect of not being invited to King Stefan's royal celebration. The curse is less about the princess and more about asserting dominance and punishing the kingdom for its disrespect. By the end of the Disney film, Maleficent transforms into her dragon form, revealing her primal fury and faithfully capturing her title as Mistress of All Evil.

Iron Studios brings this primal fury to life with a new Disney Villains statue that comes in at 15.6" tall. The statue features Maleficent and her faithful bird Diablo, with her magical dragon form in the background. A lot of hand-painted detail is featured here, along with an elegant shading that captures the Disney animation quite nicely. For her wicked pose, to the mighty dragon behind her and the iconic green flames rising, this is one statue that Disney fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for a mighty $699.99 with a December 2026 release.

Maleficent – Disney's Villains – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Maleficent is one of the most iconic villains in the history of Disney, best known for her appearance in the classic Sleeping Beauty. A powerful dark sorceress, she is driven by pride, vengeance, and a sense of superiority that makes her a formidable threat to magical kingdoms. Her curse cast upon Princess Aurora — condemning her to a deep sleep — became one of the most memorable narratives in animated fairy tales."

"Produced in polystone by Iron Studios in the Art Scale line, the Maleficent Statue features an imposing presence and remarkable attention to detail, capturing the character's dark and majestic essence in a striking visual composition. The precise paint application and premium finish highlight the contrasts of her outfit, magical effects, and the dramatic atmosphere surrounding the villain, creating a highly impactful display piece."

