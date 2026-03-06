Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Embrace the Dark Side with Hasbro's Star Wars: TBS Devon Izara

Hasbro is preparing for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord with some brand new 6” The Black Series action figures

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is a brand-new upcoming animated series coming to Disney+ on April 6. The new series will follow Maul after the fall of the Jedi as he tries to rebuild his criminal empire and regain power in the galaxy. One unique element of the series is that Maul is searching for a new apprentice, which he might find in a Twi'lek Jedi named Devon Izara. It is unclear if Devon Izara will fall to the Dark Side, but Hasbro is giving her a brand-new Star Wars: The Black Series figure for the upcoming event.

This Twi'lek is a new character, and Hasbro has faithfully brought her to life right off the screen with a fun new 6" figure. She will come with a sculpted cloak, which can be removed, as well as her own blue lightsaber. It will be amazing to see the events before Star Wars: Rebels come to life with Maul – Shadow Lord, and there could be a new Sith rising from the series. Pre-orders for the new Devon Izara figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and she is set for a Summer 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Devon Izara

"This Devon Izara figure lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability."

This Devon Izara figure is inspired by her appearance in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, bringing the character from the animated series into The Black Series collection.

6-inch-scale figure features premium design, detailed deco, and multiple points of articulation for dynamic display.

Devon Izara comes with a character-inspired, blue-bladed Lightsaber accessory for posing and display.

Window box packaging with sleek character design allows fans to showcase Star Wars fandom on their shelves.

As seen in the Maul animated series, this is Devon Izara's first appearance in The Black Series line.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!