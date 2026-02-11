Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts New Marvel Legends Maximum Series Thor Figure

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Thor figure for release in Spring 2026.

Thor features a soft goods-wired cape, multiple accessories, and high articulation for collectors.

Includes three swappable hands, two hairstyles, lightning effects, and a vinyl Throg mini-figure.

Pre-orders open February 25 at Hasbro Pulse for $55.99, delivering a premium 6-inch Thor collectible.

Hasbro has been slowly adding more characters to its Marvel Legends Maximum Series collection. This line is supposed to give collectors the best of the best, an ideal collectible of iconic heroes and villains with extra accessories, detail, and articulation. There have been three Maximum releases so far with 90s Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Maximum Hulk. Well, thunder now strikes as the God of Thunder himself, Thor, is arriving as the next Marvel Legends Maximum Series figure. Thor is embracing the storm with this impressive new figure that will feature a brand new soft goods-wired cape and plenty of accessories.

The God of Thunder will come with three swappable hands, two interchangeable hairstyles, as well as a nice selection of Mjolnirs and lightning effects. To make things even better, Hasbro has included the infamous animal version of God, with a vinyl Throg. This figure looks amazing, and it will surely be one that Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on. Pre-orders are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse on February 25 for $55.99, with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Maximum Series – Thor

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Maximum Series Thor figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Thor comics. These 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

"The Maximum Series action figure set is bursting with 14 accessories, including: 2 alternate heads; alternate hair; drinking horn; 2 lightning effects; 4 alternate hands; Mjolnir; Mjolnir with attached hand; a Mjolnir haft; and Throg, Frog of Thunder; plus a softgoods cape with bendy wire for posing. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Thor comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

