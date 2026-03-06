Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mezco Toyz Reveals New One:12 Collective TMNT Splinter Figure

Build up your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One:12 Collective collection with Mezco Toyz new Splinter figure

The wise mentor of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming to the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective series with a brand new release. Coming in at roughly 6.6" tall, Master Splinter is ready to join his sons against the fury of Shredder. Splinter will feature over 28 points of articulation, expanding Mezco's unique TMNT design for the martial artist and teacher. Splinter includes three interchangeable head portraits, 12 interchangeable hands, a fabric outfit, and a wired tail. The fun does not end there, as Mezco has also given Master Splinter a nice variety of fun-themed accessories.

TMNT fans will be able to display Splinter with a traditional sugigasa hat that fits each head sculpt, a teapot with a teacup, a yumi bow with arrows, a cane, a fan, and glasses. TMNT collectors will also be able to capture the origin of TMNT with a broken mutagen container accessory and four baby turtles representing his future students. The Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Master Splinter will pair well with Mezco's Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael figures. Pre-orders are already live, and TMNT fans can bring home this sensei for $116, with an October 2026 release date.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective – TMNT Splinter

"The wise and formidable mentor of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enters the One:12 Collective! Master Splinter, a legendary martial artist and spiritual guide, emerges with interchangeable portraits, layered soft goods, and a carefully curated assortment of weapons and personal effects. From calm contemplation to battle-ready resolve, Splinter's expressions capture the many faces of a master who has trained his students in both combat and discipline."

"Splinter is equipped for both meditation and defense. His arsenal balances tradition and precision—featuring a shikomizue that conceals a blade, a yumi bow with arrows, and a flute befitting moments of reflection. A wide selection of interchangeable hands allows for expressive posing, whether teaching, striking, or standing guard."

