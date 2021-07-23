New Star Wars Statues Coming Soon From Diamond Select

New Star Wars statues have been revealed from Diamond Select Toys that are coming to us from a galaxy far, far away. All of these statues will be limited edition and will all make an excellent addition to any collection. Starting us off first is a brand new bust from Star Wars: A New Hope with Blue Snaggletooth. This 1/6th scale statue is 5" tall and pays homage to the Sears Cantina Adventure Set figure. Limited to only 2000 pieces, this statue brings Snaggletooth back to collectors' collections once again. Up next is Darth Vader from Star Wars: Rebels capturing his animated appearance with his red eyes and red lightsaber ignited. Vader is limited to 3,000 pieces, measures 6" tall, and will bring the power of the Sith to your collection.

Last but not least, Obi-Wan Kenobi is back with his new 12" tall statue captures his appearance in A New Hope. The statue shows off Old Ben moments before he is struck down by Darth Vader upon the Death Star. The Star Wars statue is limited to 2000 pieces and will come in a full-colored box, and has a numbered certificate of authenticity. All three of these Star Wars statues are up for pre-order right with Obi-Wan priced at $250, Darth Vader is $125, and Blue Snaggletooth is $120. They are expected to release in January 2022, and pre-order links can be found here.

"STAR WARS A NEW HOPE BLUE SNAGGLETOOTH 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Only available in the Sears Cantina Adventure Set, Blue Snaggletooth was somewhat of a rarity for vintage action figure collectors. Now, he's the newest 1/6 Scale Bust in the Star Wars line! His real name is a mystery, this approximately 5-inch bust shows the Snivvian with his blaster drawn, and is limited to only 2000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Leo Silva, sculpted by our own in-house team of professional artists! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021. SRP: $120.00"

"STAR WARS MILESTONES A NEW HOPE BEN KENOBI 1/6 SCALE STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Relive the magic of A New Hope with this all-new statue of Obi-Wan Kenobi in his Episode 4 look! Captured during his battle with Darth Vader aboard the Death Star, with his lightsaber energized, this approximately 12-inch statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 2000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Elliot Fernandez, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021. SRP: $250.00"

"STAR WARS REBELS DARTH VADER DELUXE 1/7TH SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. Release! Rebels beware! This all-new bust of Darth Vader, Dark Lord of the Sith, captures him as he appeared in the Rebels animated series, with his red-tinted lenses and red lightsaber activated. This deluxe 6-inch bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021. SRP: $125.00"