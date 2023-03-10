New Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett Retro Collection Figures Revealed Hasbro is back with more Retro Collection figures as The Book of Boba Fett finally is getting some love even if it is not what fans want

To this day, it is still crazy how the Star Wars property is being handled by Hasbro when it comes to collectibles. Somehow we still do not have new figures for The Bad Batch or The Book of Boba Fett. Collectors have been getting like 5 new Boba Fett figures year round, but when it comes to his show, we have seen maybe 4 figures. Well, Hasbro has revealed a new Retro Collection wave based on The Book of Boba Fett is on the way. It looks like seven figures are landing, including some that do not even have Vintage Collection or Black Series releases.

The Book of Boba Fett Retro Collection wave consists of The Mandalorian, Grogu (with backpack attachment for Retro Luke), Tusken Warrior, Dune Sea Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Black Krrsantan, and Cad Bane. All come on Kenner style card backs and will be fun for new collectors to bring home. Hopefully, a Vintage wave is up next as we are still getting a Jabba's Palace Playset in the Summer, and no figures are really here to assist it. Each of these figures is $11.99 and set for a Fall 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live, but all things Star Wars can be found right here in the meantime.

The Book of Boba Fett Goes Retro with Hasbro

"STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Fall 2023) After entrusting Luke Skywalker with Grogu's care, The Mandalorian – known to few as Din Djarin – sets off to learn more about the origins of his people. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN is inspired by the characters' appearance in STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series on Disney+.

Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation and Kenner-inspired packaging, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and the Darksaber. Available to purchase Fall 2023 at most major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"