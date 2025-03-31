Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, star wars

New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Obi-Wan Statue Arrives from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new Star Wars: The Clone Wars statue

Obi-Wan stands 10.6" tall, donning sleek Clone Armor from early Clone Wars.

Detailed design captures Kenobi's CGI look; swappable lightsaber included.

Pre-order now for $199.99, with a release date set for Q3 2025.

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Iron Studios once again as they debut their newest Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale statue. This new release gets animated as Obi-Wan Kenobi returns to his role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Expanding past his legacy from the films, The Clone Wars added new depth to this infamous Jedi Master, who was voiced by James Arnold Taylor. After the events of Attack of the Clones, war raged through the galaxy, turning the Jedi into Generals for the Grand Army of the Republic. Obi-Wan balanced his duties as a Jedi General and mentor to Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano through this war. He would also find rivalry with General Grievous, the return of Darth Maul, and emotional conflict with a lost love, the Duchess Satine of Mandalore.

The war against the Separatists rages on, and Iron Studios captures Obi-Wan in the middle of it with an impressive new 10.6" tall statue. Master Kenobi is featured in his Clone Armor from the first seasons of The Clone Wars, which always has a sleek design. Iron Studios captured his animated design perfectly here, with that sharper CGI style, and he comes with a swappable lightsaber blade. Bring home this legendary Jedi for $199.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Obi-Wan Kenobi Statue

