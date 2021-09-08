New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Credit Collection Coming from Hasbro

Last year, Hasbro revealed their brand new Credit Collection figure line that gave us characters designs after end credit imagery. This was a pretty popular line with some heavy hitter figures coming to us from The Mandalorian. The first wave of figures included Death Trooper, Din Djarin, IG-11, Heavy Mandalorian, and Cara Dune. A new wave of Credit Collection Star Wars: The Black Series figures has arrived, with five characters getting the End Credits deco treatment. This will include The Mandalorian, The Armoror, Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, and Kuiil. Each figure included a cool Imperial Credit replica which only adds to the uniqueness of the Credit Collection.

This whole wave of figures is simply just repainted, but with the card back and Imperial Credit, it will be a fun new addition for any fans collection. All of these Star Wars figures are priced at $26.49 and are set to release in Spring 2022, with pre-orders arriving tomorrow at select retailers (September 9, 2021). All of these figures are set up as retailer exclusives with The Mandalorian and Kuiil coming to Amazon, Moff Gideon heading to Best Buy, The Armorer going to GameStop, and the Cool Blue Greef Karga arriving exclusively to Hasbro Pulse here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. This distinctive collection is inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN including a special Galactic Credit accessory. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Galactic Credit. Available exclusively on Amazon.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Galactic Credit. Available exclusively at Best Buy."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, accessory, and Galactic Credit. Available exclusively at Fan Channel."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE ARMORER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE ARMORER Figure inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Galactic Credit. Available exclusively at GameStop."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH KUIIL Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH KUIIL Figure inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, accessory, and Galactic Credit. Available exclusively on Amazon."