New Storm Collectibles Soulcalibur VI Figure Coming Soon with Taki Storm Collectibles continues to captivate fighting game fans as a new Soulcalibur 1/12 scale figure is on the way with Taki

One of the greatest warriors from the Fu-Ma ninja clan is coming to life with Storm Collectibles newest figure. Storm Collectibles easily has some of the best fighting game action figures around, and a new Soulcalibur VI figure has arrived. Taki is ready for action with a brand new, beautifully crafted figure that captures her beauty and deadly skills. This warrior will stop at nothing to destroy the Soul Edge, and gamers will not want to miss this release. Taki does with 2 different heads, 6 pairs of hairs, a removable mask, and he two signature blades. This marks the second Soulcalibur VI figure to arrive, with Heishiro Mitsurugi marking the first. The Soulcalibur VI Taki 1/12 Scale Figure is currently a stateside BBTS Exclusive, and she is priced at $99.99. Gamers will be able to bring her home in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"New Storm Collectibles Sold Exclusively in the USA by BBTS! – TAKI is a Japanese demon-hunting kunoichi and the greatest warrior of the Fu-Ma ninja clan, who is traveling the world on a quest to destroy the powerful swords knows as Soul Edge, the very weapon whose shared in infused on one of her blades, Mekki-Maru, and by proxy that drove her master Toki to madness. She will also stop at nothing in eliminating those who are connected to the cursed sword, good or evil otherwise, making her a neutral character with predominantly noble, but flawed intentions."

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

From the Soul Calibur VI video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents