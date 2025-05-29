Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

New Superman (2025) Collector Vinyls Coming Soon from McFarlane

Get ready to go up, up and away with a new assortment of collectibles from McFarlane Toys as they debut new Superman (2025) figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches new Superman 2025 collector vinyl figures inspired by the upcoming film.

Figures include Metamorpho, Baby Kaiju, and the mysterious Baby Joey, each with unique sculpted designs.

Each Superman (2025) vinyl figure stands 4.5 inches tall and features limited edition detailing.

Pre-orders are available now for $19.99 each, with these collectibles shipping in June 2025.

Last year, McFarlane Toys introduced a new line of DC Comics collectibles to their catalog with the launch of Todd's Mods vinyl figure line. This series offers a unique take on iconic DC characters, blending artistic flair with a compact 4.5-inch scale. We have seen some fun releases already with multiple versions of Batman, Superman, Killer Croc, and King Shark. It now looks like the world of DC Studios' upcoming film Superman is joining the line with not one but three new releases. Coming right off the screen, three characters are here with a new Collector Vinyl figure: a Baby Kaiju, Metamorpho, and the mysterious Baby Joey.

Each creation features a unique sculpt, with Metamorpho featuring all of his elemental features throughout his body. Baby Joey is the most mysterious of all of these releases, as it is unclear who this creature is or how it will play in James Gunn's Superman film. DC Comics fans can pre-order these new artistic collector vinyl figures right now, with each getting a $19.99 price tag and a June 2025 release.

Baby Joey/Baby Kaiju/Metamorpho (Superman Movie) Collector Vinyl

"Donned only in a threadbare pair of wrestling trunks, Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho or The Element Man, is an eerie, haunted bald man with an ashen white face and a body that can be composed of different substances-clay, metal, and elements far more dangerous. Baby Kaiju is unleashed in Metropolis, increasing in size at an advanced rate, he soon becomes a threat to the entire city."

Based on the 2025 theatrical film SUPERMAN.

4.5in scale posed figures.

Based on the character's appearances in the upcoming Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Vinyl Figures.

