New The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Statue Coming from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys steps into the world of Marvel Comics once again with a new assortment of 1/10 scale collectible statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1/10 scale Spider-Man statue inspired by Amazing Spider-Man #1 from 2022.

The collectible captures Mark Bagley’s dynamic variant cover art with a detailed city skyline backdrop.

Statue features a cel-shaded Spider-Man suit and includes a character art card and comic synopsis.

Available for preorder at $29.99, Spider-Man releases in May 2025 with other Marvel Comics statues.

In 2022, Marvel Comics relaunched The Amazing Spider-Man with a new issue #1 that posed a haunting question: "What did Spider-Man do?" This mystery set the tone for a series that delves into the consequences of Peter Parker's actions. The narrative reveals a rift between Peter and his closest allies, including iconic Marvel Comics teams like Fantastic Four and the Avengers. As the story unfolds, readers are taken on a journey to uncover the events that led to this fallout. This would lead to quite a controversial story surrounding the one and only Mary Jane Watson and the hated Paul.

McFarlane Toys is now adding a new Spider-Man 1/10 statue to their Marvel Comics collection. This one is inspired by that #1 issue from that 2022 run and brings the variant cover from Mark Bagley to life. Spidey is depicted shining through the city in great detail with a nice cel-shaded suit and a city skyline backdrop. Spider-Man is leaping into action with this beautifully crafted statue, which is priced at $29.99 and has a May 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live with Spidey releasing alongside other Marvel Comics 1/10 statues with Carnage, Black Panther, and The Thing.

Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man #1) 1:10th Scale Collectible

"WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?! Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned?"

Inspired by THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

