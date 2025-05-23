Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys
New The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Statue Coming from McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Toys steps into the world of Marvel Comics once again with a new assortment of 1/10 scale collectible statues
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1/10 scale Spider-Man statue inspired by Amazing Spider-Man #1 from 2022.
- The collectible captures Mark Bagley’s dynamic variant cover art with a detailed city skyline backdrop.
- Statue features a cel-shaded Spider-Man suit and includes a character art card and comic synopsis.
- Available for preorder at $29.99, Spider-Man releases in May 2025 with other Marvel Comics statues.
In 2022, Marvel Comics relaunched The Amazing Spider-Man with a new issue #1 that posed a haunting question: "What did Spider-Man do?" This mystery set the tone for a series that delves into the consequences of Peter Parker's actions. The narrative reveals a rift between Peter and his closest allies, including iconic Marvel Comics teams like Fantastic Four and the Avengers. As the story unfolds, readers are taken on a journey to uncover the events that led to this fallout. This would lead to quite a controversial story surrounding the one and only Mary Jane Watson and the hated Paul.
McFarlane Toys is now adding a new Spider-Man 1/10 statue to their Marvel Comics collection. This one is inspired by that #1 issue from that 2022 run and brings the variant cover from Mark Bagley to life. Spidey is depicted shining through the city in great detail with a nice cel-shaded suit and a city skyline backdrop. Spider-Man is leaping into action with this beautifully crafted statue, which is priced at $29.99 and has a May 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live with Spidey releasing alongside other Marvel Comics 1/10 statues with Carnage, Black Panther, and The Thing.
Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man #1) 1:10th Scale Collectible
"WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?! Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned?"
- Inspired by THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 cover artwork.
- 1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.
- Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.
- Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.