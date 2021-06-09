New The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Revealed By Hasbro

Hasbro continues to prepare for the launch of their upcoming Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest HasLab. They promised to release figures that would be perfect for the set, and they continue to keep their promise. Three new figures have been revealed, with two of them being characters who have directly interacted with the Razor Crest. The first two new The Mandalorian 3.75" The Vintage Collection figures will be Kuiil and the Mythrol. Both figures are perfect for fans to help display their upcoming Razor Crest, with the Mythrol getting his figure debut with the Vintage Collection.

The last figure that Hasbro will be releasing is the widely popular character, Bo-Katan. We have already received a Bo-Katan in the Star Wars: The Black Series line, which features a similar design. She will come with her weapons and will feature a removable helmet. All of these figures will have a photo-real sculpt, and they are all priced at $13.99 and set to release in Fall 2021. Pre-orders for this new wave of The Mandalorian are set to go live tomorrow (June 10, 2021) at 1PM EST here and here. Be sure to check out some of the other new Star Wars Hasbro reveals with Rogue One reissue, army building Hoth Soldier, and a new wave of Archive Collection figures.

