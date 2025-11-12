Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

New ThunderCats Ultimates Red Eye Figure Coming Soon from Super7

Super7 is back with a new collection of ThunderCats figures for their Ultimates line including the debut of the villain Red Eye

Article Summary Super7 debuts a ThunderCats Ultimates figure of Red Eye, the villainous Lunatak from the 1985 series.

Red Eye features detailed sculpting, two LED light-up heads, and a removable spinning chest discus accessory.

The action figure includes multiple hands, a laser staff, and collector-friendly packaging with series artwork.

Pre-orders for ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 14: Red Eye are live now at $65, with release set for December 2025.

Red‑Eye is a formidable member of the villainous Lunataks, as seen in the classic animated 1985 series ThunderCats. He comes from the dark moon of Plun‑Darr, with Red‑Eye serving as engineer, pilot, and even the enforcer for his master, Mumm‑Ra. He is usually stationed at the helm of the Lunataks' sky fortress, the Sky‑Tomb, with him clashing outside of the fortress as well. Gifted with enhanced vision, Red Eye can detect invisible foes with infrared, and he wields a spinning discus that is embedded in his chest plate.

Red Eye has been a persistent enemy to the ThunderCats, and now he comes to life with Super7's newest ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 14. The figure packs in premium features: two interchangeable heads, both equipped with LED light‑up eyes, two pairs of hands (grasping and fists), a laser staff, and yes, a removable chest discus. With hulking proportions and a brooding stance, Red Eye is ready to take down a few ThunderCats in your collection. Pre-orders are already live at the increased Super7 Ultimates price of $65, and he is set to release in mid-December 2025.

ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 14 – Red Eye

"You could say his eyes light up a room. But don't let him out of your sight. Red Eye, the mutant villain and loyal member of the Lunataks, is coming into view as an ULTIMATES! figure. And, with LED light-up eyes, he can keep the ThunderCats of your collection in his sights. This highly articulated figure comes with 2 interchangeable heads (both with LED light-up eyes), 2 pairs of hands, a laser staff, and a removable chest discus."

"With hulking muscles and an imposing stance, this Red Eye ULTIMATES! figure will be a sight to behold in your collection. The collector-friendly window box, featuring Super7 artwork inspired by the ThunderCats series, does double duty as a way to display your collectible—and keep watch. See to it and bring home this memorable character to expand your ThunderCats collection."

