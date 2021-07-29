Star Wars Captain Rex Joins Kotobukiya With New The Clone Wars Statue

Not long ago, Kotobukiya revealed their brand new Star Wars: The Clone Wars statue featuring Ahsoka Tano. The statue showcased the Jedi on a half circle of a Star Cruiser base with a melted rim. It looks like we have found the other half to that statue as Kotobukiya reveals their new Star Wars Captain Rex statue. The 1/7th scale statue captures the animated style from The Clone Wars, beautifully showing off the Clone Trooper Captain's armor quite nicely. Captain Rex will have an interchangeable head allowing fans to display him with or without his helmet.

The statue will connect with the Ahsoka Tano statue showing off their deadly escape during Order 66. Priced at $159.99, the Star Wars Captain Rex statue and set to release in Japan in 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yer, but collectors will be able to find him located here when life. In the meantime, be sure to pre-order the other half of this statue here with the Ahsoka Tano The Clone Wars statue, which is priced at $149.99. Fingers crossed, we can get a continuation of this statue series with a Darth Maul to add some drama to this display.

"From the final season of the popular animated series STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS™, Captain Rex™ is joining the ARTFX line! CT-7567™, better known as Rex, often takes his orders from Anakin Skywalker™ or Ahsoka Tano. Of all the clone soldiers that appear throughout the series, Rex is one of the most unique, with his unwavering loyalty and fighting style."

"Promoted to Commander by Anakin, Rex joins Ahsoka in a battle to free Mandalore and capture Darth Maul. The Commander is posed dynamically, holding his two pistols as if in the midst of a battle. Display Rex alongside ARTFX Ahsoka Tano™ (sold separately) in your collection today! ARTFX feature easy, snap-fit construction with durable PVC and ABS parts."

© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.