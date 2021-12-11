Asmus Toys Reveals Devil May Cry III Dante 1/6th Scale Figure

The fun of Devil May Cry III comes to your shelves as Asmus Toys reveals their newest 1/6 scale Dante figure. Sounding 12" tall, this version of Dante features 32 points of articulation and has a fabric outfit. Dante will come with two interchangeable portraits, swappable hand parts, and a nice set of weapons from DMCIII with Ebony & Ivory guns, a Rebellion sword, Perfect Amulet, and a Kalina Ann weapon. Two versions of Dante are offered through Amsus Toys, with a Deluxe Luxury also coming, which will include some extra weapons as seen in the Devil May Cry franchise. These Luxury weapons will include a Cerberus weapon, a Coyote-A shotgun, the Agni & Rudra blades, a Nevan weapon, and all can be placed in a special weapon rack. This Devil May Cry III Dante is packed with detail and weapons that fans will not want to miss, and you can find pre-orders for him right here at $210 or $295.

ASMUS TOYS THE DEVIL MAY CRY SERIES : DANTE (DMC III) LUXURY EDITION 

The DANTE (DMC III) Luxury Edition Sixth Scaled Action Figure features:

  • Asmus ADAM +bulk body
  • Approximately 31 cm tall
  • Over 32 points of articulation

Features :

  • One Super detail head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game in smirk expression
  • One Super detail head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game in action expression
  • One pair of relaxed posture hands
  • One pair of weapon holding hands
  • One pair of fists

Special features on Clothing:

Manufactured and designed by POP Toys

  • One crimson red leather coat
  • One pair of black leather pants
  • One pair of t black boots

Special Features in Weapons:

  • One Rebellion
  • One Ebony
  • One Ivory
  • One Kalina Ann

Accessories:

  • One Asmus Toys Deluxe figure stand

Luxury Edition Includes:

  • One Agni and Rudra
  • One set of Cerberus:
  • One Nevan
  • One double barrel shotgun
  • One set of Weapon rack

