Asmus Toys Reveals Devil May Cry III Dante 1/6th Scale Figure

The fun of Devil May Cry III comes to your shelves as Asmus Toys reveals their newest 1/6 scale Dante figure. Sounding 12" tall, this version of Dante features 32 points of articulation and has a fabric outfit. Dante will come with two interchangeable portraits, swappable hand parts, and a nice set of weapons from DMCIII with Ebony & Ivory guns, a Rebellion sword, Perfect Amulet, and a Kalina Ann weapon. Two versions of Dante are offered through Amsus Toys, with a Deluxe Luxury also coming, which will include some extra weapons as seen in the Devil May Cry franchise. These Luxury weapons will include a Cerberus weapon, a Coyote-A shotgun, the Agni & Rudra blades, a Nevan weapon, and all can be placed in a special weapon rack. This Devil May Cry III Dante is packed with detail and weapons that fans will not want to miss, and you can find pre-orders for him right here at $210 or $295.

ASMUS TOYS THE DEVIL MAY CRY SERIES : DANTE (DMC III) LUXURY EDITION

The DANTE (DMC III) Luxury Edition Sixth Scaled Action Figure features:

Asmus ADAM +bulk body

Approximately 31 cm tall

Over 32 points of articulation

Features :

One Super detail head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game in smirk expression

One Super detail head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game in action expression

One pair of relaxed posture hands

One pair of weapon holding hands

One pair of fists

Special features on Clothing:

Manufactured and designed by POP Toys

One crimson red leather coat

One pair of black leather pants

One pair of t black boots

Special Features in Weapons:

One Rebellion

One Ebony

One Ivory

One Kalina Ann

Accessories:

One Asmus Toys Deluxe figure stand

Luxury Edition Includes:

One Agni and Rudra

One set of Cerberus:

One Nevan

One double barrel shotgun

One set of Weapon rack