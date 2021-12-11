Asmus Toys Reveals Devil May Cry III Dante 1/6th Scale Figure
The fun of Devil May Cry III comes to your shelves as Asmus Toys reveals their newest 1/6 scale Dante figure. Sounding 12" tall, this version of Dante features 32 points of articulation and has a fabric outfit. Dante will come with two interchangeable portraits, swappable hand parts, and a nice set of weapons from DMCIII with Ebony & Ivory guns, a Rebellion sword, Perfect Amulet, and a Kalina Ann weapon. Two versions of Dante are offered through Amsus Toys, with a Deluxe Luxury also coming, which will include some extra weapons as seen in the Devil May Cry franchise. These Luxury weapons will include a Cerberus weapon, a Coyote-A shotgun, the Agni & Rudra blades, a Nevan weapon, and all can be placed in a special weapon rack. This Devil May Cry III Dante is packed with detail and weapons that fans will not want to miss, and you can find pre-orders for him right here at $210 or $295.
ASMUS TOYS THE DEVIL MAY CRY SERIES : DANTE (DMC III) LUXURY EDITION
The DANTE (DMC III) Luxury Edition Sixth Scaled Action Figure features:
- Asmus ADAM +bulk body
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Over 32 points of articulation
Features :
- One Super detail head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game in smirk expression
- One Super detail head sculpt accurately depicted from the video game in action expression
- One pair of relaxed posture hands
- One pair of weapon holding hands
- One pair of fists
Special features on Clothing:
Manufactured and designed by POP Toys
- One crimson red leather coat
- One pair of black leather pants
- One pair of t black boots
Special Features in Weapons:
- One Rebellion
- One Ebony
- One Ivory
- One Kalina Ann
Accessories:
- One Asmus Toys Deluxe figure stand
Luxury Edition Includes:
- One Agni and Rudra
- One set of Cerberus:
- One Nevan
- One double barrel shotgun
- One set of Weapon rack