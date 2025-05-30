Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Nothing Can Stop Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Juggernaut Figure

Step into the Gamerverse with Hasbro as they debut new video game themed Marvel Legends including the return of Juggernaut

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Juggernaut figure inspired by classic Marvel Gamerverse video games.

Juggernaut features an updated, bulkier design with enhanced articulation and game-accurate details.

This 6-inch collectible comes with alternate hands and a power FX piece for dynamic display options.

Exclusive to Fan Channel and Amazon, pre-orders go live June 26 with a Fall 2025 release date.

Juggernaut, also known as Cain Marko, made his first appearance in Marvel Comics with X-Men #12. He was created by writer Stan Lee, artist Jack Kirby and is the stepbrother of Charles Xavier. Unlike his mutant step-brother, Cain stumbled across the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, which would transform him into the unstoppable Juggernaut! Gifted with immense strength, invulnerability, and unstoppable momentum, the Juggernaut would go into a life of crime, clashing with the X-Men. Hasbro is now bringing a much-needed update to this unstoppable villain as they debut a new wave of Marvel Legends Gamerverse figures.

Inspired by classic Marvel arcade games like Marvel vs. Capcom 2, this lumbering fighter is back and ready to bring some explosive attacks to your collection. This beef release updated everything you know and love about Cain Marko with a bulkier figure, added articulation, and detail. This powerhouse is ready to take on anyone who gets in his path, and this Gamerverse Juggernaut will be a Fan Channel and Amazon exclusive release. Pre-orders will arrive at Fan Channel sites, including Hasbro Pulse, on June 26 and are set to release in Fall 2025.

Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse – Juggernaut

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Pre-Order on June 26 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). Cain Marko is the unstoppable Juggernaut, possessing superhuman strength and extreme durability. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Juggernaut action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is inspired by the character's appearance in classic Marvel video games."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and a power FX piece. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each set sold separately, subject to availability)."

