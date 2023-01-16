New Transformers Trainbot Debuts as Hasbro with Masterpiece G Seizan Hasbro is back with yet another Takara Tomy Masterpiece G series Transformers figure as your train bot collection is getting a new addition

Another Transformers Trainbot figures has arrived as Hasbro unveils their latest Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece figures. The fifth Masterpiece G Trainbot MPG-05 bot Seizan is here and will help build the ultimate combiner bot: Leiden. Just like other Takara Tomy releases, Seizan will come in original Japanese packaging along with Japanese instructions. Trainbot Seizan is beautifully detailed and will have the ability to convert into three different Transformers modes with bot, train car, and combiner. Just like the rest of Hasbro's Takara Tomy Trainbots, Seizan will come with train track accessories as well as some blasters and Leiden's massive light sword. These Masterpiece Transformers figures are not a joke and come with a high price tag, and Seizan is $154.99. Pre-orders are live for this bot right here, and pre-orders need to be in by the end of January 2023, with the Trainbot set to arrive by December 2023.

All Aboard! Transformers Trainbot Seizan Has Arrived

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-05 Trainbot Seizan! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions.

Includes Figure, 8 accessories, and instructions."

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Trainbot Seizan premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product as sold in Japan, part of the Transformers Masterpiece G Series

3 ICONIC MODES: Trainbot Seizan action figure converts between robot, train car, and combiner modes. Combines with other Masterpiece G figures to form Leiden (Raiden) (Figures sold separately, subject to availability)

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with brain laser blaster, light sword for Leiden (Raiden) combiner, 2 cannons for Leiden (Raiden) combiner, 2 rail pieces, replacement train mark, and a joint piece

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Trainbot Seizan action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

