New Universal Monsters The Monster and The Bride 2-Pack Debuts

NECA is back with some brand new released including a new The Bride of Frankenstein 90th Anniversary 2-Pack

Article Summary NECA debuts a Universal Monsters 2-pack celebrating The Bride of Frankenstein’s 90th Anniversary.

The set features Frankenstein's Monster and The Bride in detailed black-and-white 7-inch scale figures.

Includes multiple interchangeable heads, hands, and a soft goods robe for The Bride for display versatility.

Packaged in limited-edition bandaged box, this collectible releases in Spring 2026 with pre-orders coming soon.

Commemorating over ninety years of gothic cinema, NECA has unveiled a brand new Universal Monsters set. This collector's tribute draws on the haunting inspiration from The Bride of Frankenstein, with The Monster and The Bride. The heart of this movie lies in the Monster's aching desire for companionship and the idea that a mate could cure the agony of isolation. However, when The Bride is finally brought to life, she rejects him instantly. This concept captures the idea that love cannot be engineered, and NECA was sure to capture this doomed romance with a new black-and-white 7-inch scale figure 2-pack.

Coming to life right off the Silver Screen, this 2-pack features both The Monster and The Bride in great detail, with swappable hands and extra heads. Whether you want an alternate heartfelt moment between the two or capture the horror of isolation, look no further, as this Universal Monsters is for you. The set features fun bandaged packaging, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but it is expected to release in Spring 2026.

Universal Monsters – The Bride of Frankenstein 90th Anniversary

"We belong dead…" Celebrate over 90 years of horror and doomed romance with this haunting tribute to the classic Universal Monsters film, The Bride of Frankenstein! NECA proudly presents a commemorative action figure 2-pack that brings Frankenstein's Monster and his Bride together in one electrifying collector's set."

"When the Monster meets his true love and finds that his feelings are unrequited, he flips the switch that implodes the castle—ending their tragic love story before it even begins. Featuring black and white deco, looking as if they just stepped off the silver screen, these 7-inch scale figures include multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and a soft goods robe for the Bride. Bring home this infamous couple, together at last in limited-edition window box packaging with slipcover."

