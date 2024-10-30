Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, Marvel Comics, x-men

New X-Men Animated Magneto (Unhelmeted) Statue Coming Soon

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled their latest selection of upcoming collectibles including an X-Men Magneto (Unhelmeted) Animated Mini Bust

This new Magneto mini-bust captures the antihero's iconic red and purple suit from the animated series.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, the 6" statue is available for pre-order at $99, with a Q3 2025 release date.

The statue comes with a certificate of authenticity, designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding.

Behold! The Master of Magnetism has returned as Gentle Giant Ltd. has debut their latest Marvel statue from X-Men: The Animated Series. This statue will now join the ranks of all the other impressive limited edition release with Psylocke, Mystique, Morph, Storm, Jean Great, Phoenix and so much more. This version of Magneto is taking off his helmet for a new unhlemeted sculpt showing the man underneath. In X-Men: The Animated Series, Max Eisnehart (also Erik Magnus Lehnsherr) is portrayed as very complex antihero and the formidable leader of mutant-kind. He was a WWII Holocaust survivor, he deeply resents humanity from what they did then and how they treat mutants now. He does believe that the X-Gene make them a superior beings and the next step own humanity's evolution.

Magneto's magnetic powers make him an Omega Level Mutant, allowing him to manipulate metal and magnetic fields. He directly clashes with Professor Charles Xavier and the X-Men with his ideals, but will also protect the mutant cause by any means necessary. Gentle Giant faithfully captures the Masters of Magnetism right from the hit X-Men animated series with his eye popping red and purple suit. His unhelmeted design is a nice touch and this version will stand 6" tall and will be limited to only 2,000 pieces. Pre-orders are already live online and at Local Comic Book store for $99 with a Q3 2025 release.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Magneto (Unhelmeted) Animated

