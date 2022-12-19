New Zombinoid Figure Rises from Kotobukiya with the Fallen Queen

Kotobukiya has dove into the action figure game with its own unique line of figures titled step End of Heroes. This new plastic model kit series comes in a 1/24 and features an apocalyptic future with a battle between heroes and the undead. We have seen some of these figures already, and it looks like more have risen from the grave. The Fallen Queen is here featuring a small-scaled and fully articulated design to fit right in the palm of your hand. The Fallen Queen transferred some of the diva personality into an undead format and rallied more undead to her decaying beauty. She comes with a swappable broken foot, an organ accessory, and a dirt mound for a nice dramatic rising up effect. These figures are new, original, and "bite"-size, allowing the apocalypse to unfold at your home or office and not taking up much space. The Kotobukiya End of Heroes Zombinoid Fallen Queen is priced at $25.99, set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

A New End of Heroes Zombie Arrives from Kotobukiya

"FALLEN QUEEN probably enjoyed an affluent lifestyle before her death, judging by her disheveled clothing. She tends to live in high-end residential areas and resorts to form hives, and the Creepers that surround her often seem out-of-place with the expensive jewelry and other accessories that they would wear."

"After transforming into a zombie, FALLEN QUEEN, as her name implies, inexplicably develops a powerful charisma and starts manipulating the Creepers to her will (however, whether she has a will or not is a matter of debate…). Some reports say that her influence extends to a radius of approximately 500 meters, and there are cases of huge hives formed by her that would be unthinkable under normal circumstances."