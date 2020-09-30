NieR: Automata Becomes a Nendoroid From Good Smile Company

The beloved 2017 game NieR: Automata is back as the main character YoRHa No.2 Type B gets a new collectible. Good Smile Company has unveiled that 2B is getting her very own Nendoroid figure that is packed with accessories and detail. Starting things off first is her faceplates, with two available featuring combat and standard expression. She will have her blindfold as well which can be removed altering your depiction of the NieR: Automata hero. This figure is packed with interchangeable pieces with multiple parts for both hands, shoulders, and legs. The swappable parts will work well with her weapons that are included with the Virtuous Contract and Virtuous Treaty. Each weapon will get attachable effect parts to show them in action. For additional accessories, she will get her support unit Pod 042, and a black box. A display base and stand are of course included so NieR fans ca display her how they want.

NieR: Automata is a riveting story that is beloved by many fans out there. This Nendoroid is packed with the right amount of accessories to allow gamers to customized her just how they like. Any gamer will want to add 2B to their growing NieR collection before its too late. The YoRHa No.2 Type B Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $59.99. She is expected to return in March 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until October 28th, 2020 so make sure you get yours before she vanishes.

"…Emotions are prohibited." "From "NieR:Automata" comes a Nendoroid of the automated YoRHa infantry member, the all-purpose battle android "YoRHa No.2 Type B (2B)". She comes with two face plates—a standard face plate and a combat face plate. 2B's blindfold can also be removed. Additionally, the Nendoroid comes with her weapons Virtuous Contract and Virtuous Treaty (each with attachable attacking effect parts) along with the tactical support unit Pod 042 and a black box. Be sure to add the beautiful android with a cruel mission to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates x2

Blindfold

Body

Right Shoulder Parts x2

Right Arm Parts x2

Right Hand Parts x2

Left Shoulder Parts x2

Left Arm Parts x2

Left Hand Parts x3

Right Leg Parts x2

Left Leg Parts x2

Virtuous Contract

Virtuous Treaty

Attacking Effect Parts x2

Pod 042

Black Box