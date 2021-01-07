Nightwing from Batman: Hush Gets New Statue From Prime 1 Studio

Nightwing is getting his lucky break as Prime 1 Studio announces their newest DC Comics statue. From the hit comic story arc Batman: Hush comes a new addition that will join Batman, and Superman Hush themed designs. The 1/3rd scale statue stands roughly 34" tall and is showcased perching on a Gotham City themed base. Dick Grayson's blue and black suit comes to life with this statue and is packed with high amounts of color and detail. Prime 1 Studio is also offering a secondary exclusive statue that will come with a second portrait and an alternative set of Escrima Sticks. Batman Family fans will be not want to miss out on this intense Nightwing statue.

It is great that Dick Grayson was able to step out of the shadow of Batman and become Nightwing. Prime 1 Studio really captures the costume and design of this hero straight out of the DC Universe. The Batman: Hush Nightwing Standard and Exclusive Statues from Prime 1 Studio will release between April and July 2022. The Standard is priced at $1,049, and the Exclusive comes in at $1,099, pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Make sure you check out some of the other beautifully sculpted and detailed statues also coming soon from Prime 1 Studio capturing characters from Lord of the Rings, God of War, and more.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the MMDCBH-06: Nightwing from DC Comics Batman: Hush. Batman: Hush is a 2002-2003 comic book story arc that was published in the Batman monthly series. The story depicts a mysterious stalker, head wrapped in bandages, called Hush, who seems intent on sabotaging Batman from afar, and utilizes many guest appearances by Batman villains. One of Gotham City's greatest protectors is back in blue! Formerly Batman's sidekick Robin, Dick Grayson is all grown up and on his own.

Inspired by the art of Jim Lee, Nightwing is a beautifully crafted statue with exceptional attention to detail, very similar to the comic art. The base is designed from the top of the building tower standing approximately 34 inches tall, holding his signature weapons, the twin fighting batons, Escrima Sticks. It is the ultimate must-have Nightwing statue for all the Batman: Hush fans. Don't miss adding this statue to your DC collection!"

Specifications:

One (1) specially designed base

One (1) alternate Exclusive Portrait [Exclusive Version Only]

One (1) swappable Bonus Pair of Escrima Sticks [Bonus Version Only]