Hasbro Debuts Replica 1:1 Captain America: Brave New World Shield

Prepare for a Brave New World as Hasbro has unveiled their new replica Marvel Legends Series Captain America Shield

Captain America is back as Marvel Studios embraces a Brave New World for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sam Wilson has fully adopted the title of Captain America after the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Thunderbolt Ross has been elected President of the United States, but it seems he might be hiding a big red hulking secret. The next chapter of The Avengers is upon us, leading up to the events of the mysterious Doomsday and Secret Wars events. To get collectors ready for this new era of the star-spangled hero, they have unveiled a new Marvel Legends Series 1:1 Replica Captain America Shield.

Inspired by a Brave New World, this replica is nicely crafted and features a full-sized 24" diameter with the signature red, white, and blue color scheme. Just like the other replicas out there, this version will have adjustable straps on the back to allow Marvel collectors to wear it with ease. Collectors will be able to pre-order one of these bad boys right now on Hasbro Pulse for $131.99 with a January 2025 release, giving fans plenty of time to bring it to that movie premiere in February 2025.

Marvel Legends Series Captain America Shield

"Marvel Legends proudly presents this high-quality reproduction of the Captain America vibranium shield as it appears throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe—belonging now, of course, to Sam Wilson. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the shield, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection."

MARVEL STUDIOS' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: This collectible Marvel shield is inspired by Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World

FULL-SIZE 24-INCH DIAMETER: Iconic in its design and durability, the Captain America red, white, and blue premium roleplay shield is the ultimate combination of offense and defense!

ADJUSTABLE STRAPS: This roleplay shield features adjustable straps to ensure the wearer is always ready for battle

