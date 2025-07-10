Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Nightwing Returns to McFarlane Toys with a New Teen Titans Figure

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon the DC Multiverse, but McFarlane Toys is still summoning heroes to your collection like Nightwing

Article Summary Nightwing returns to McFarlane Toys with a new figure in his iconic 1980s “disco suit” costume.

This collectible celebrates Dick Grayson’s transformation from Robin to Nightwing in the Teen Titans era.

The 7-inch figure features detailed sculpting, 22 points of articulation, and a Birdarang accessory.

Includes a digital collectible, art card, and is available for pre-order now for August 2025 release.

Dick Grayson is back at McFarlane Toys with a brand new DC Digital release for their DC Multiverse line. This version brings back a classic outfit for Nightwing, as he continues his time working with the Teen Titans. Nightwing's 1980s outfit is legendary for its bold design and significance in Dick Grayson's evolution. After years as Robin, Dick steps out of Batman's shadow in Tales of the Teen Titans #44 (1984) and adopts the Nightwing identity with a striking blue-and-gold costume featuring a plunging V-neck and high collar. Often called the "disco suit" by fans, this look was inspired by circus acrobatics and fantasy elements, setting it apart from the grittier Batman aesthetic.

Dick continued to use this design throughout the 80s including his time back with the Teen Titans, which inspired this figure. Nightwing is ready for action and the disco with this nicely detailed figure that comes with a single Birdarang. There will also be a collectible card and a companion digital release for collectors who redeem it online. Pre-orders are already live for Nightwing at $29.99, and he is set to arrive in August 2025.

Nightwing (Teen Titans) with McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible

"A youthful version of the Justice League™, the Teen Titans™ featured Robin™ as leader from the outset. In the 1980s, when the title was relaunched with new characters, Robin grew more independent than ever, living in Titan's Tower and later changing his codename to Nightwing."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DC™ comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Accessories include batarang and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ figures

